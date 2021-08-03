Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,619 ($73.41) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £40.12 billion and a PE ratio of -24.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,378.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.