Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LAZY opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $110,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at $600,518.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,241 shares of company stock worth $1,714,069 over the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

