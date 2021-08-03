Short Interest in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Decreases By 23.2%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMQS shares. Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMQS stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.