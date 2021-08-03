InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.