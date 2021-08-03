Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

