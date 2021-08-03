ZrCoin Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $59,513.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00101614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00140967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.79 or 1.00247914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00843314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

