$43.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce sales of $43.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $176.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,664,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.