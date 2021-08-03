Metis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83,916.00 (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00013205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $3.55 million and $83,916.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00809645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00094995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.