Pigeoncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,123.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $35,123.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.