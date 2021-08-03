Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $39.74 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,703 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in nVent Electric by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,162,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

