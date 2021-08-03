Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 163,171 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,171 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.58% of Group 1 Automotive worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

