AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $36,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AME stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

