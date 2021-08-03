Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

