Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.