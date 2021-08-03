Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

NYSE:EXR opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

