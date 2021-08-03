New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,100 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 551.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 96,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.