Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,565 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

