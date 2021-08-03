Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,259 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

