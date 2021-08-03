Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

