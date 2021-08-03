New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $179.86 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.