New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

