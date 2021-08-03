Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

