Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,028 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

