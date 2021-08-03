Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,400 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $86,173,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $60,579,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

