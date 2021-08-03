Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

HUN stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

