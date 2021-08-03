New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.