Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.