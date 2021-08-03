Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,000 shares of company stock worth $23,819,280 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

