Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
GPRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.