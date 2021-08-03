Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.