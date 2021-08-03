Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYAD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

