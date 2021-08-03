Baudax Bio (BXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Baudax Bio to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

