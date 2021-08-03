Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

