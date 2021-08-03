Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.