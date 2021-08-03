HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Separately, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

IUSG opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $105.86.

