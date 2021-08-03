HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PYPL stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $318.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

