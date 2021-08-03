Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,053 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 933,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.