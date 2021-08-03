Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ORC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,053 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 933,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
