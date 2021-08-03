Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $71.08

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.