Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $107.43 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,467 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $107,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.