GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 142,539 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.