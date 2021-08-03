Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $391.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

