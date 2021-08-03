First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 26.8% in July

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAB opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.