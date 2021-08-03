Hyper Finance Reaches Market Cap of $717,417.42 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $717,417.42 and approximately $32,742.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.78 or 0.99855623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00841011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

