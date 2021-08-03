Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.75.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

