Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diageo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $198.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

