Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $19,549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

FMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

