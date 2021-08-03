Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Target Price at $2.83

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 103.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

