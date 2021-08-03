ViacomCBS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

