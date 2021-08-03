Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

