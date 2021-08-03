Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 85 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

