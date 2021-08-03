Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 2,279 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.